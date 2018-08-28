BJ's: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) _ BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Westborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 31 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The wholesale membership warehouse operator posted revenue of $3.31 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.28 billion.

BJ's expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.17 to $1.24 per share, with revenue in the range of $12.6 billion to $12.7 billion.

