AveXis and Western Digital jump; Campbell Soup falls
Updated 4:26 pm, Monday, April 9, 2018
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:
AveXis Inc., up $94.55 to $210.46
The gene therapy company agreed to be bought by Novartis for $8.7 billion.
Western Digital Corp., up 79 cents to $88.56
Technology companies climbed Monday as investors took a more optimistic view of the U.S.-China trade dispute.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., down 40 cents to $60.48
Rival Merck reported good clinical trial results for Keytruda, a cancer drug that competes with Bristol-Myers' drug Opdivo.
Leucadia National Corp., up $2.52 to $24.29
The investment bank said will sell part of its investment in National Beef and change its name to Jefferies Financial.
Deutsche Bank, up 14 cents to $14.01
The bank said John Cryan will step down as CEO and longtime executive Christian Sewing will replace him.
Campbell Soup Co., down 47 cents to $43.26
With most other stocks rising again, more defensive and high dividend companies lagged the rest of the market.
Century Aluminum Co., up $2.03 to $18.82
U.S. aluminum companies rose after the government placed sanctions on Russian aluminum company Rusal.
Franklin Street Properties Corp., down 64 cents to $7.61
The real estate investment trust halved its dividend as it shifts its portfolio into urban properties and away from suburban ones.