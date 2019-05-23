Autodesk: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) _ Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) on Thursday reported a loss of $24.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Rafael, California-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 45 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The design software company posted revenue of $735.5 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $740.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in August, Autodesk expects its per-share earnings to range from 59 cents to 63 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $782 million to $792 million for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $790.6 million.

Autodesk expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.71 to $2.90 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.3 billion.

Autodesk shares have climbed 32% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 14%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $169.53, a rise of 22% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADSK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADSK