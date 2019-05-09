AutoWeb: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) _ AutoWeb Inc. (AUTO) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.4 million in its first quarter.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The provider of marketing services for automakers and dealers posted revenue of $31.6 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $3.31. A year ago, they were trading at $3.74.

