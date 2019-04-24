Atlantic Tele-Network: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) _ Atlantic Tele-Network Inc. (ATNI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Beverly, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents.

The provider of telecommunications services posted revenue of $103.3 million in the period.

Atlantic Tele-Network shares have dropped 16 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $60.40, a decrease of roughly 9 percent in the last 12 months.

