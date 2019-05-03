Atlantic Power: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) _ Atlantic Power Corp. (AT) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $2.4 million.

The Dedham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share.

The utility posted revenue of $73 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $2.32. A year ago, they were trading at $2.20.

