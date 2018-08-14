Athenex: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) _ Athenex Inc. (ATNX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $36.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Buffalo, New York-based company said it had a loss of 58 cents.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $11.6 million in the period.

Athenex expects full-year revenue in the range of $100 million to $125 million.

Athenex shares have risen 14 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 24 percent in the last 12 months.

