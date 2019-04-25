Armour Residential REIT: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) _ Armour Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $114.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Vero Beach, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $2.21. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 61 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $94.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $33.8 million.

Armour Residential REIT shares have dropped almost 2 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 11 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

