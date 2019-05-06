American International Group: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ American International Group Inc. (AIG) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $654 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 75 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.58 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $12.46 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $12.9 billion.

American International Group shares have risen 20% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 17%. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $47.11, a decline of 11% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AIG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AIG