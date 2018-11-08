Amdocs: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ Amdocs Ltd. (DOX) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $44.3 million.

The Chesterfield, Missouri-based company said it had profit of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 99 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The provider of computer systems integration posted revenue of $1 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $354.4 million, or $2.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.97 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Amdocs expects its per-share earnings to range from 95 cents to $1.01.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $990 million to $1.03 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Amdocs shares have decreased nearly 2 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $64.34, a rise of almost 2 percent in the last 12 months.

