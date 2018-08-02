Alnylam: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) on Thursday reported a loss of $163.6 million in its second quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.63 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.61 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.54 per share.

The RNA interference drug developer posted revenue of $29.9 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.9 million.

Alnylam shares have decreased 26 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 16 percent in the last 12 months.

