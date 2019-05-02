Alliant Energy: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $127.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Madison, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 53 cents.

The electric and gas utility parent company posted revenue of $987.2 million in the period.

Alliant Energy expects full-year earnings to be $2.17 to $2.31 per share.

Alliant Energy shares have risen 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $46.69, an increase of roughly 9% in the last 12 months.

