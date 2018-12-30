Alaska Aerospace Corporation proposes Hawaii launch site

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — An Alaska-owned aerospace corporation wants to build a satellite launch site in Hawaii.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports an environmental assessment is being drafted for a proposed small satellite launch facility on the east side of the Big Island. The Alaska Aerospace Corporation wants to build its next site for launches closer to the equator.

The state of Alaska established the corporation to develop an aerospace industry. It operates the Pacific Spaceport Complex, a launch facility on Kodiak Island.

The organization's president says he's aware spaceport proposals have been kept grounded on the Big Island because of environmental and safety concerns.

Officials say rockets wouldn't launch daily and they would be far enough away from homes.

Community activist Terri Napeahi says she can't image rockets being low-impact no matter how small.

