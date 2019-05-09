Akebia Therapeutics: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) on Thursday reported a loss of $72.4 million in its first quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 62 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 44 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 42 cents per share.

The kidney disease treatment developer posted revenue of $72.7 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $83.7 million.

Akebia Therapeutics shares have risen slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 37% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AKBA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AKBA