Agilent: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $236 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had net income of 73 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 67 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The scientific instrument maker posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in October, Agilent expects its per-share earnings to range from 72 cents to 74 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.26 billion.

Agilent expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.69 to $2.71 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.86 billion to $4.88 billion.

Agilent shares have declined slightly since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 6 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $66.81, a rise of 12 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on A at https://www.zacks.com/ap/A