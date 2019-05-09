Agenus: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) _ Agenus Inc. (AGEN) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $17.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Lexington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 12 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $8.6 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $2.66. A year ago, they were trading at $3.16.

