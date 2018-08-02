Aegion: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ Aegion Corp. (AEGN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $7.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chesterfield, Missouri-based company said it had net income of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The provider of infrastructure protection posted revenue of $335 million in the period.

Aegion shares have dropped 4 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 1 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AEGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AEGN