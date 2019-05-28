Acxiom: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Acxiom Holdings, Inc. (RAMP) on Tuesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $45.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 67 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The data-services company posted revenue of $78.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.03 billion, or $13.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $285.6 million.

Acxiom expects full-year revenue in the range of $358 million to $372 million.

Acxiom shares have climbed 37% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $52.81, a rise of 85% in the last 12 months.

