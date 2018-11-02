Acushnet: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (AP) _ Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $7.1 million.

The Fairhaven, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The golf products maker posted revenue of $370.4 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $358.7 million.

Acushnet shares have increased 20 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 39 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GOLF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GOLF