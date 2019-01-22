Accuray: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) _ Accuray Inc. (ARAY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share.

The radiation oncology company posted revenue of $102.3 million in the period.

Accuray expects full-year revenue in the range of $415 million to $425 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $3.97. A year ago, they were trading at $5.30.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARAY