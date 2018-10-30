Acco: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (AP) _ Acco Brands Corp. (ACCO) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $35.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Zurich, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 34 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The maker of office supplies posted revenue of $507.3 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $533.6 million.

Acco expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.15 to $1.20 per share.

Acco shares have dropped 18 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 24 percent in the last 12 months.

