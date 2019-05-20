$15 minimum wage becomes part of 2020 presidential landscape

Almost the entire 2020 Democratic presidential field has joined the labor movement driven by fast food workers to implement a federal minimum wage of $15, almost double the current figure.

As part of the labor campaign called Fight for 15, Democratic presidential hopefuls will join striking McDonald's workers this week to try to push the company to allow its workers to organize.

A $15 national minimum wage has become a popular Democratic promise on the campaign trail, but the party itself is split over implementing it.

A bill to create a national minimum wage has stalled in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives. Still, the Fight for 15 movement has been successful at getting that high level of wage implemented in many Democratic states and cities.